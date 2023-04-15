Grandville man dead after rollover crash into chain-link fence

A man is dead after a late night crash in Grand Rapids, Michigan State Police say.
The crash happened around 11 p.m. on US-131 near Frankline Street.
Troopers from the Grand Rapids Post say the driver, a 51-year-old man from Grandville was traveling northbound when he lost control.
He went off the road to the right and overturned into a chain-link fence several times. Police say he was ejected from the car.
First responders attempted lifesaving measures, but he died on the scene, troopers say.
A passenger in the car was treated for minor injuries at the hospital.
Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Grand Rapids Post at 616-866-4411.
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.