Grandville man dead after rollover crash into chain-link fence

A man is dead after a late night crash in Grand Rapids, Michigan State Police say.

The crash happened around 11 p.m. on US-131 near Frankline Street.

Troopers from the Grand Rapids Post say the driver, a 51-year-old man from Grandville was traveling northbound when he lost control.

He went off the road to the right and overturned into a chain-link fence several times. Police say he was ejected from the car.

First responders attempted lifesaving measures, but he died on the scene, troopers say.

A passenger in the car was treated for minor injuries at the hospital.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Grand Rapids Post at 616-866-4411.

