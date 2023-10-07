Drama continues around the Grant Middle School health center as board votes to reopen contract talks with provider

Around 50 speakers took part in the meeting's public comment section, every single one opposed to the board's decision to close the health center.

GRANT, Mich. — Drama continues to surround the Grant school board's decision to close the middle school's Child and Adolescent Health Center. Monday night, around 50 people spoke during the board meeting's public comment section, all about the health center.

Each speaker was all on the same page as well: Opposed to the board's decision to close the health center.

Board member Rob Schuitema walked on stage to applause from the crowd, the only member to vote to keep the health center open at the previous meeting.

He continued his fight against the rest of the board.

"How in good conscience can I sit here and respect any of your decisions when you have lost all trust?" said Schuitema.

The board voted to reopen discussions with Family Health Care, which operated the middle school health center. They clarified FHC would have to meet agreeable terms with the board, but did not specify what those terms will be.

In public comment, former state representative Scott VanSingel, a Grant High School grad, took the mic. He says he learned a lot about teen health while on a committee following the Oxford High School shooting.

"One of the number one recommendations of that school safety task force was a school based health center in every district in Michigan," he said.

A recent Grant High School graduate echoed VanSingel's point, saying her fellow classmates all want the health center to remain.

"By taking away our health center, you are ruining the health of our children and setting Grant up for failure," she said.

The school board will now begin talking with FHC again about renewing its contract with the district, but also opens up discussions with other health providers. The board has 90 days to finalize a plan before the district will revert to the state's minimum requirement of one nurse.

