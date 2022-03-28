GRPD investigating 'suspicious death' after 911 caller discovered body

Detectives and the forensic team are looking into how the person died. If you have any info to help police, you're asked to call GRPD.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is working on a death investigation after a body was discovered on the city's south side Monday.

Around 12:30 p.m., someone phoned 911 to report the discovery of a body in the 1200 block of Hoyt Street SE.

GRPD said the deceased is male, but cannot provide additional details about the person's identity.

Detectives and the forensic team are on the scene as the police department is treating this as a "suspicious death."

If anyone has information related to this investigation, they are encouraged to contact GRPD detectives at (616) 456-3380 or Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345 or silentobserver.org.

