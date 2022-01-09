Trial begins for GRPD officer charged with carelessly discharging a firearm

Greg Bauer is charged with careless discharge of a firearm causing property damage in connection to a December 2021 incident. The trial begins at 8:30 a.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The trial of a Grand Rapids police officer who says he accidentally fired his gun is set to begin Thursday.

The trial is moving forward after a judge turned down a request by Greg Bauer's attorney to dismiss the case last month. The jury was selected in early August for the misdemeanor trial.

Bauer is charged with careless discharge of a firearm causing property damage.

This all stems from an incident that happened in December 2021.

Bauer and other police officers were following a vehicle driven by Daevionne Smith that matched the description of a car that had been stolen. Smith stopped at his father's home on the city's southeast side. That's when police set up a perimeter and waited for him.

When Smith left the home and officers moved in, Bauer claims he tripped, causing his gun to discharge. No one was injured, but a bullet did hit the house.

It was later revealed that the car driven by Smith was not the stolen vehicle officers were looking for and he was not involved in any criminal activity.

Smith has filed a lawsuit against the Grand Rapids Police Department and Bauer for reckless endangerment.

Bauer's attorney argued officers should receive protection from criminal liability if something accidental happens while they're on duty, but the judge disagreed.

The trial is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.