GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Tuesday, Grand Rapids City Commissioners unanimously approved a $125,000 settlement for Bronquel Brown, the man who was punched in the leg 29 times by a Grand Rapids Police officer in March.

Police conducted an internal investigation after video surfaced of Officer Drew Rau punching Brown repeatedly. Following their investigation, Rau was fired.

The incident occurred on March 17, when police pulled Brown over in a traffic stop near National Avenue NW and California Street NW because police said he was speeding.

RELATED: GRPD releases body cam video of arrest where man is repeatedly punched on the leg

RELATED: City fires GRPD officer who repeatedly punched driver

The interaction escalated when police said Brown refused to get out the car. Brown's 2-year-old son was also in the vehicle.

A GRPD officer then broke the window of the car, sprayed the driver with pepper spray and pulled Brown from the vehicle. While Brown was on the ground, Rau started hitting him on the leg until he is placed in handcuffs. Rau can also be heard using profane language during the arrest.

In the department's original response to the arrest, Interim Police Chief David Kiddle said he had strong concerns about how the assisting officer, Rau, was "quick to escalate the situation beyond the point that was necessary."

In addition to the $125,000 settlement, the city will also pay Brown's mediator's fee of $1,500.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.