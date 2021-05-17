GRPD to host women's summit

Female officers, supervisors and command staff will discuss their assignments and experiences in law enforcement.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — This Saturday, May 22, the Grand Rapids Police Department will be holding a women's summit open house for women interested in pursuing a career in law enforcement.

The event will be held at the Grand Rapids Masonic Temple, 233 E Fulton St. from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Female officers, supervisors and command staff will discuss their assignments and experiences in law enforcement.

"This is an opportunity for women to hear directly from female officers about their experiences, everything from the physical requirements of the job to balancing work and family life," said Lieutenant Maureen O’Brien, who has been with GRPD for 29 years. "We want to help women understand the opportunities and career paths available to them. It has been a very fulfilling career for me and one I would strongly encourage other women to consider.”

Pre-registration is not required, but those interested are encouraged to reserve their place by emailing GRPDrecruiting@grcity.us. More information can be found on GRPD's Facebook page.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.