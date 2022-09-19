Gun buyback collects record number of firearms in Grand Rapids

Organizers said they collected more firearms than the first two buyback events combined.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Nearly 300 firearms were taken off the streets of Grand Rapids this weekend as part of a gun buyback event Saturday.

Organizers said they collected more firearms than the first two buyback events combined.

In 2020, the first two gun buyback events garnered a total of 267 recovered firearms. On Saturday, 285 firearms were taken off the streets.

The 285 firearms included 151 handguns, with 87 semi-automatic and 64 revolvers, and 134 long guns, with 80 shotguns and 54 rifles.

Two of the firearms turned in were reported stolen, including one from the Grand Rapids Police Department back in 1982.

In exchange for each firearm turned in, residents received a gift card ranging from $100 for revolvers, shotguns and rifles, to $200 for assault-type rifles and semi-automatic handguns.

"Our gun buyback programs are a proactive approach to reducing the number of unwanted firearms in our community," said Asante Cain, assistant to the city manager.

"We are pleased to see so many firearms turned in. It reduces the potential for these to fall in the wrong hands and be used in a future crime or accidents."

This third buyback event was sponsored by a $40,000 contribution from the Safe Alliances for Everyone Task Force in partnership with the Grand Rapids Police Department, in an effort to reduce violent crime in the city.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.