MUSKEGON, Mich. — While Halloween was on Thursday, some celebrations are continuing into the weekend.

Van's Car Wash is holding haunted tunnel this weekend on Friday and Saturday from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Apple Avenue location in Muskegon.

Proceeds from $10 car wash go to support Pioneer Resources, an organization that hires people with disabilities to promote diversity and inclusion in Muskegon.

Van's workers say they're ready for as many as 100 vehicles per hour. The car wash is transformed with lights, fog, props, and jump scares.

"The biggest thing is most people are scared of a car wash even in the light," said Don Steele. "When you turn off all of the lights and jump out at them they love it."

