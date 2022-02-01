Hillary Scholten to run for Congress in Grand Rapids area

Her announcement Tuesday sets the stage for a potential rematch with first-term Republican Rep. Peter Meijer, but on bluer turf after redistricting.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Democrat Hillary Scholten says she will run for a newly drawn House seat in western Michigan, looking to seize the party’s best shot at representing Grand Rapids in Congress in decades.

Her announcement Tuesday sets the stage for a potential rematch with first-term Republican Rep. Peter Meijer, but on bluer turf after redistricting.

In 2020, Meijer, grandson of grocery store magnate Fredrik Meijer, secured victory in Michigan’s 3rd District against Scholten in one of the tightest congressional races in the country.

Then-President Donald Trump won Meijer’s area in 2020. Democrat Joe Biden carried the terrain that encompasses the new district. It's considered a tossup in 2022.

Scholten, an attorney who focuses on immigration law, says she wants to fix problems intensified by the coronavirus pandemic, including health care.

“I’m a solution-oriented advocate, and from lowering the cost of health care, tamping down on rising costs for families, creating more good-paying jobs, to protecting voting rights, I’m ready to bring my unrelenting resolve to Congress to make our Government work for – not against – the people of West Michigan,” Scholten said in her campaign announcement.

The 2022 U.S. House of Representatives elections are set to take place Tuesday, Nov. 8.

