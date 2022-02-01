x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Hillary Scholten to run for Congress in Grand Rapids area

Her announcement Tuesday sets the stage for a potential rematch with first-term Republican Rep. Peter Meijer, but on bluer turf after redistricting.
Credit: AP
Democratic candidate for Michigan's 3rd congressional district Hillary Scholten poses for a portrait at her Grand Rapids, Mich. campaign office on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. Scholten is running to replace Michigan Rep. Justin Amash and says she raised $100,000 in the first week since announcing her campaign. Scholten, an attorney from Grand Rapids, joined the race last week, days after Amash said he was leaving the Republican Party and would seek reelection as an independent. Amash had been the only Republican in Congress to call for impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Sarah Burnett)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Democrat Hillary Scholten says she will run for a newly drawn House seat in western Michigan, looking to seize the party’s best shot at representing Grand Rapids in Congress in decades.

Her announcement Tuesday sets the stage for a potential rematch with first-term Republican Rep. Peter Meijer, but on bluer turf after redistricting.

In 2020, Meijer, grandson of grocery store magnate Fredrik Meijer, secured victory in Michigan’s 3rd District against Scholten in one of the tightest congressional races in the country.

RELATED: Republican Peter Meijer to fill Amash’s seat in Congress

Then-President Donald Trump won Meijer’s area in 2020. Democrat Joe Biden carried the terrain that encompasses the new district. It's considered a tossup in 2022.

Scholten, an attorney who focuses on immigration law, says she wants to fix problems intensified by the coronavirus pandemic, including health care.

“I’m a solution-oriented advocate, and from lowering the cost of health care, tamping down on rising costs for families, creating more good-paying jobs, to protecting voting rights, I’m ready to bring my unrelenting resolve to Congress to make our Government work for – not against – the people of West Michigan,” Scholten said in her campaign announcement.

The 2022 U.S. House of Representatives elections are set to take place Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

In Other News

Deadline set by Mercy Health Muskegon union workers passes, no contract deal struck with Trinity Health