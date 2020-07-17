Gov. Gretchen Whitmer endorses Democrat in congressional race

Hillary Scholten is running as a Democrat to win the seat currently filled by Rep. Justin Amash.

Hillary Scholten picked up another big endorsement in her campaign for Michigan's 3rd Congressional district.

Friday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer threw her support behind the Grand Rapids-based immigration attorney. Scholten tweeted a video of Whitmer's endorsement, in which she says she wants to talk about the former U.S. Department of Justice attorney.

"From protecting our water to protecting people with pre-existing conditions, Hillary will keep West Michiganders safe. And she'll fight for us in Washington D.C. We all know that Washington is broken, and that's why I'm asking you to help send Hillary to Congress, so we can have a partner in the nation's Capitol, so we can have people who are going to fight to get things done," said Whitmer.

Capping off our week of endorsements with a very special endorser: Governor @gretchenwhitmer. Her wise and steady leadership is seeing us through unprecedented times. I can’t wait to work alongside her at the federal level to move W. MI forward. pic.twitter.com/03iT8qalbj — Hillary Scholten (@HillaryScholten) July 17, 2020

Scholten called the endorsement from Michigan's governor "an honor."

"Her steady leadership is seeing us through unprecedented times and I look forward to working alongside her at the federal level to move West Michigan forward,” she said in a statement.

Scholten is the sole Democrat vying to win the 3rd District, which is currently represented by Congressman Justin Amash. The former Republican now Libertarian, indicated this week he will not be pursuing re-election for the 3rd District.

In November, Scholten will face one of the five Republicans who are competing in the primary. This includes State Rep. Lynn Afendoulis, Peter Meijer, grandson of Fred Meijer, Joe Farrington, a trustee in the Village of Lyons, Tom Norton, a former president in the Village of Sand Lake, and Emily Rafi, a Battle Creek-based attorney.

