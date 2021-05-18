Nature Play Park coming to Holland

A one-acre area will be added to Window on the Waterfront Park to include playground equipment, walking paths and an amphitheater and pavilion.

HOLLAND, Michigan — A new park will soon be coming to Holland's Window on the Waterfront Park, complete with a play area and landscaping, the Michigan Economic Development Corporation and ODC Network announced Tuesday.

Called the WOW Nature Play Park, a one-acre area will be added to include playground equipment, walking paths and an amphitheater and pavilion. Additional parking will also be available.

“This project will bring a vibrant, inclusive playground to downtown Holland, providing an engaging space for residents and visitors of all ages to enjoy,” said MEDC Senior Vice President of Community Development Michele Wildman.

The MEDC says a playground is not within a 20-minute walk of Holland's downtown, and the location of the park was intended to make it more accessible for the entire community.

A crowdfunding campaign has been launched through Patronicity to fund the park, and the project will win a matching grant fund through MEDC’s Public Spaces Community Places program if the campaign reaches $50,000 in donations by July 19.

Public Spaces Community Places is a collaborative effort between the MEDC, the Michigan Municipal League and Patronicity. It allows community members to support local projects through crowdfunding campaigns.

“The Michigan Municipal League is a firm believer in building community wealth in ways that enhance the human experience for everyone,” said Dan Gilmartin, the League’s CEO and Executive Director. “Creating this new WOW Park will definitely improve the experience for all living in and visiting Holland. That is what community wealth building is about.”

