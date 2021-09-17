Hudsonville man dead after lawnmower accident

The man was trapped under the lawnmower for an unknown amount of time before being found by family.

A man has died following a lawnmower accident in Hudsonville Friday afternoon.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened around 1:15 p.m. when they responded to a report of a man trapped beneath a riding lawnmower.

Investigators believe the 74-year-old Hudsonville man was mowing his lawn when his lawnmower overturned on an embankment. The man was trapped under the lawnmower for an unknown amount of time before being found by family.

The incident remains under investigation. The name of the victim is being withheld at the request of the family.

