'I was shocked': tweet goes viral after GVSU uses picture of Michigan native to promote international students

GVSU gave 13 ON YOUR SIDE the same response they did to Muhammad on Twitter.

ALLENDALE, Mich. — A tweet from a former GVSU student is going viral after he calls out the school for using his picture to promote international students. Here's the thing: he was born in Michigan.

Muhammad Khan graduated from Grand Valley State University last year and also said the picture was taken more than two years ago.

On Monday, Khan tweeted a picture of him and his friend on the school's international students page, with the caption: "Bro, we were both born in Michigan."

Bro we both were born in Michigan 😭 pic.twitter.com/nnOCVWEixB — Momo Khan (@momo_khan18) October 4, 2021

Khan he feels that the school used this picture just because of the color of his skin. In just a couple of days, the tweet has reached more than 114,000 likes and nearly 7,000 retweets, with those numbers still going up.

"Unless attention comes to something, nothing really gets changed," Khan said, "my intention was never to criticize the school, but instead to just turn something bad into like a funny-ish moment, while also still possibly still bringing about change from it."

13 ON YOUR SIDE also reached out to GVSU for comment on the situation, and they gave the same response they did to Muhammad on Twitter, saying quote:

"Thank you for bringing this to our attention. We've contacted the department and it seems this photo was used in error. It has now been removed from the website. We apologize for this misrepresentation."

Thank you for bringing this to our attention. We've contacted the department and it seems this photo was used in error. It has now been removed from the website. We apologize for this misrepresentation. — Grand Valley State (@GVSU) October 5, 2021

Khan said he never expected his tweet to get as much attention as it did, but he was happy he could show others it's okay to speak up.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.