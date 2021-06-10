Grand Rapids small business closes indefinitely following smash and grab

A group of thieves stole $40,000 in merchandise and did thousands of dollars in damage, owner claims.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids business is closed indefinitely after a smash and grab burglary.

The crime happened Monday morning, Oct. 4, shortly before 4 a.m. at Hemd clothing store located on 29th Street Southeast, just south of Woodland Mall.

Video cameras, a well-lit area, and an alarm system didn't deter a group of thieves from breaking into Daniel Braden's clothing store and stealing what he said was up to $40,000 dollars in merchandise.

"You don't ever think that's going to happen to you, especially when you really pride yourself on showing customers love, making everyone feel like family. That's really what I try to do," Braden said.

Braden opened Hemd in July 2018. He sells a lot of higher end, street wear. Certain brands like Supreme, Nike, and Off-white. It's also a part consignment store.

"It's my passion. It's my life. It's my everything," Braden said.

Shannon Keefer owns Encore Motor Cars next door. "You feel violated when that happens. And the last couple of nights he [Braden] slept there because he's so concerned about it. It's a shame," he said.

People can keep an eye out for Braden's merchandise on Facebook Marketplace and Craiglist and apps such as Grailed and Stock X. He said he's offering a big reward for any information.

Braden does plan to reopen, but he just doesn't know when.

"It's a mess that hurts me but also hurts a lot of people in the city."

A spokesperson for the Grand Rapids Police Department said a detective is looking into the case and there has not been a significant increase in burglaries in that area recently.

A GoFundMe fundraiser was created to help Hemd get back up and running again.

