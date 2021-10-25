IllumiZoo Goes Boo: John Ball Zoo to host ‘spooktacular’ crossover event

The event will include Halloween décor, music, entertainment, candy and a path of sparkling light.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — For one night only, John Ball Zoo is uniting two fan favorites into a night of ‘spooktacular’ fun. This Halloween – Sunday, Oct. 31 – the zoo is hosting "IllumiZoo Goes Boo", a nighttime trick-or-treat trail illuminated with vibrant colors of IllumiZoo Wild Hues.

According to the zoo, the event won’t include any tricks, but will have lots and lots of treats. Guests are encouraged to dress in costume and bring their trick-or-treat bags.

The event will include Halloween décor, music, entertainment, candy and a path of sparkling light.

IllumiZoo Goes Boo starts at 7 p.m. and ends at 10:30 p.m., with last entry at 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults, $13 for children 3-12 and seniors 62+. Children two and younger are free.

Guests are encouraged to reserve tickets in advance to guarantee their preferred entry time.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.