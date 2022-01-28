Authorities investigating death at Ottawa County Jail

Authorities say efforts to resuscitate the man were unsuccessful.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found dead Thursday night at the county jail.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to the jail around 8 p.m. on reports of a medical incident after a 56-year-old inmate was found unresponsive.

Corrections Deputies and Jail Medical Services attempted life-saving measures and an ambulance responded to the scene. Authorities say efforts to resuscitate the man were unsuccessful.

Police did not say whether or not foul play is suspected. The incident is now under investigation by Michigan State Police.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.