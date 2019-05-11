KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One person was killed and three others were injured in a crash in Kalamazoo Township Tuesday morning.

According to Kalamazoo Police, the two-car crash happened in the 39000 block of Ravine Road. The first vehicle was traveling westbound and crossed the center line, colliding with a second vehicle.

The occupants of the westbound vehicle were not wearing seat belts and were ejected from the vehicle. The driver was transported to a local hospital and is in serious condition. The passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both occupants from the eastbound vehicle were extricated and transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The names of the victims are not being released until family has been notified.

Anyone with information should contact Kalamazoo Township Police or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

More from 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.