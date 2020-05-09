Motorcyclist dies after crash with vehicle in Kalamazoo

In a new release, police thanked the witnesses at the scene for their help with the investigation.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A motorcyclist was killed and his passenger was injured after being involved in a crash with a vehicle Saturday afternoon in Kalamazoo.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said around 1:30 p.m, they responded to Michigan Avenue and Rose Street on a report of a crash between the motorcycle and a vehicle.

When officers got to the scene, the driver and passenger of the motorcycle were found injured and in need of medical assistance. Police said the man who was driving the motorcycle had serious injuries, but both individuals were transported to the hospital.

The man was pronounced dead at the hospital, despite the efforts of hospital staff.

In a new release, police thanked the witnesses at the scene for their help with the investigation and onlookers who were able to quickly provide care for the injured motorcyclist and passenger.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured, and police said alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash.

If anyone has information concerning this incident they are asked to contact Kalamazoo Public Safety at 269-337-8994, or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100 or www.kalamazoosilentobserver.com.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.