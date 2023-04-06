St. Joseph County Sheriff charged with OWI after crash

The crash happened in February on US 131 in Kalamazoo County.

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — The Kalamazoo County Prosecutor's Office filed official charges against the St. Joseph County Sheriff who is accused of driving under the influence and was involved in a crash in February.

Mark Lillywhite, 47, was driving a Chevy Traverse southbound on US 131 when his vehicle rear-ended a Nissan Rogue near West YZ Ave in Schoolcraft Township around 2:18 a.m., MSP of the Paw Paw post reports.

Lillywhite, the St. Joseph County Sheriff, now faces one count of OWI and one count of carrying a concealed weapon while under the influence of alcohol.

Both charges are misdemeanors and are punishable by up to 93 days in jail.

The collision caused both vehicles to lose control and run off the road.

People inside both vehicles suffered minor injuries, authorities said.

Two people inside the Nissan Rogue were shaken up and had soreness around their shoulders around the area where the seatbelt sits.

Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Deputies were first to respond to the crash, and immediately called in Michigan State Police to take over the investigation.

Troopers said they detected signs of alcohol intoxication when speaking to the Chevy's driver. After some field sobriety tests and assessments, troopers arrested Lillywhite.

Body camera footage obtained through a public records request shows witnesses telling first responders that Mark Lilywhite was visibly impaired after the crash.

Michigan State Police provided the footage and redacted some audio.

Police booked Lilywhite in the Kalamazoo County Jail and he has since been released.

Lillywhite was elected as sheriff in 2021 and has been with the sheriff's office for 25 years.

He was previously the undersheriff between 2009 and 2020.

According to the county website, he is married and has three children.

