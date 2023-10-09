Overnight Kalamazoo house fire claims the lives of two children

Kalamazoo Public Safety officials said an adult and one child made it out of the fire. Two other children didn't make it out.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — An overnight house fire in Kalamazoo claimed the lives of two children, public safety officials said Monday.

A fire sparked around 2 a.m. in the 1500 block of E. Stockbridge, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said.

Before firefighters and emergency personnel made it to the home, an adult and a child were able to escape.

As crews made it to the scene, they were met with heavy fire on the first floor. It quickly spread to the second floor, authorities said.

Two children didn't make it out, and crews found them dead inside.

Their names and ages have not been released.

Detectives and the Fire Marsha's Office are investigating the cause of the fire.

The 1500 block of E. Stockbridge is closed as crews continue their investigation.

"KDPS would like to extend its sincerest condolences to the families of the victims," the City of Kalamazoo and Dept. of Public Safety said in a news release.

Anyone with information about this fire can call Kalamazoo Public Safety at (269) 337-8150. Silent observer (269) 343-2100, or email www.kalamazoosilentobserver.com.

