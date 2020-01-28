KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo woman is in custody after she allegedly set three fires inside of the Walmart in Comstock.

According to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office says it happened around 5:30 p.m. at the Walmart located at 6065 Gull Rd.

Authorities did not provide details on what led up to the three separate fires inside the store, but said a Kalamazoo woman was arrested for arson and retail fraud.

The store was open at the time of the fires, but the sheriff's office said none of the customers or employers were injured.

