Wrong-way driver arrested in Kalamazoo after hitting 4 vehicles, assaulting officer

Police say the driver was intoxicated.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 19-year-old Mattawan man was arrested in Kalamazoo Saturday night after hitting four vehicles while driving the wrong way on Westnedge Avenue.

Police say they received reports of an accident with multiple vehicles around 10 p.m. Upon arrival, officers saw four vehicles that had been hit by a vehicle traveling south in the northbound lane of Westnedge Avenue.

The wrong-way driver was arrested for operating while intoxicated and assaulting a police officer. Minor injuries were reported from two of the drivers. An officer also sustained injuries during the arrest.

The suspect is currently awaiting arraignment.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kalamazoo Public Safety at 269-337-8139 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

Related video:

