'Deeply disappointed': Kent GOP headquarters vandalized with anti-Semitic messages

The building was found with racist, anti-Semitic messages and symbols spray-painted on the exterior early Tuesday morning.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Vandals wrote anti-Semitic messages and symbols at the Kent County GOP Headquarters overnight, the Grand Rapids Police Department says.

The building, located at 725 Lake Michigan Drive NW, was found with graffiti on the exterior early Tuesday morning.

Sen. Mark Huizenga (R-Walker) issued the following statement on the messages:

“The exchange of ideas free from violence and threats is critical to our democracy and to good government.

“As a Christian and a public servant, I am deeply disappointed by the anti-Semitic attack on the Kent County GOP building.

“These shameful and disgusting actions are not reflective of our community. The people of West Michigan support building a strong society — free from hate and oppression.”

Police say an investigation into the vandalism is ongoing.

13 ON YOUR SIDE reached out to the GOP office Tuesday but has not yet heard back.

