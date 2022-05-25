Kentwood Public Schools to increase security at upcoming graduation ceremony

The increased measures include a larger police presence, weapons scanners and trained dogs. There will also be new ticketing and re-entry policies.

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Kentwood Public Schools (KPS) will be tightening security at Thursday's East Kentwood High School graduation. This follows last week's shooting at the Crossroads Alternative High School graduation.

KPS Superintendent Kevin Polston announced Tuesday that the additional security measures include a police presence, a weapons scanning system and trained dogs. There will also be new ticketing and re-entry policies.

Polston said the graduation shooting was targeted and is being investigated as an isolated incident. The shooting left two people injured, a 16-year-old Texas boy and a 40-year-old Grand Rapids woman.

"Our goal is to send a strong message that we will not tolerate weapons on school property, of any kind, and that we will continue to host an event befitting the excellence of our graduates!" Polston wrote in the announcement.

The heightened security is in partnership with the Kent County Sheriff's Office. Polston said there will be officers both in uniform and in plainclothes. Bags will not be permitted at the ceremony, and re-entry will not be allowed.

Tickets will also be required to gain entry. Vehicles will only be permitted on campus if every occupant has a ticket.

In addition, the ceremony will be live streamed on the district's YouTube page for anyone who prefers not to attend in-person.

"The additional measures will help ensure the safety of those attending commencement and provide the Class of 2022 a send off with a well-earned celebration of their achievements," Polston said. "We apologize for any personal inconvenience this may cause. These visible measures demonstrate our commitment to the health and safety of everyone attending this celebration."

Last week, police took two suspects into custody in connection to the shooting at the graduation ceremony. Investigators now believe as many as eight people were involved in the shooting, with six of those suspects still at large.

The investigation is underway and anyone with information is asked to contact the Kent County Sheriff's Office at 616-632-6125 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345 or silentobserver.org.

If you spoke with, took photos of or can identify the suspects, information can be submitted at the KCSO's evidence submission portal.

