Laker Line service starts August 24

The transit service is a partnership between The Rapid and Grand Valley State University.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — On Monday, Aug. 24, the Laker Line will officially open for service for university students, faculty, and staff -- as well as for the general public.

The Laker Line is the next step in a 20-year partnership between the Rapid and Grand Valley State University.

The total capital cost for the Laker Line project is $72.8 million, 80% of which was provided by the Federal Transit Administration with a 20% match from the Michigan Department of Transportation. The Rapid was awarded these grant funds after a competitive process that considered transit projects across the country.

“The Laker Line project is an energizing example of the collaborative spirit of West Michigan,” said Nick Monoyios, Planning Manager and Laker Line Project Manager at The Rapid. “Through planning, development, and construction, the seven year partnership between federal, state, and local agencies has successfully made Michigan’s second BRT a reality. I’ve been privileged to work alongside an array of dedicated project staff in service to my alma mater, GVSU.”

The Laker Line provides express bus service with features such as traffic signal priority, level boarding for wheelchairs or mobility devices, fare payment prior to boarding, real-time arrival displays, and limited stops at enhanced stations. In addition, the 60-foot articulated vehicles have on-board WiFi, USB charging ports on all seats, and internal display screens for service messages.

Schedule information is available at ridetherapid.org and gvsu.edu/bus.

