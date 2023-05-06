Man accused of killing Michigan woman in 1988 cold case found dead in cell

Robert Odell Waters, 53, was arrested on April 30 in Beaufort, South Carolina for the death of 19-year-old Cathy Sue Swartz.

THREE RIVERS, Mich. — The man accused of killing a Michigan woman in 1988 has been found dead in his jail cell, said the Three Rivers Police Department in a Facebook post.

Officials say she was beaten, stabbed and strangled in December of 1988 in her apartment in Three Rivers, nearly 20 miles south from Kalamazoo.

TRPD say they were notified of his death on Saturday, May 6.

Investigators were in South Carolina working to bring Walters to Michigan after DNA testing identified him as a suspect 35 years later, said the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office.

He was being held at Beaufort County Detention Center, and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is being requested to conduct the in-custody death investigation.

