31-year-old man dies after motorcycles crash into two cars on Fulton Street

The Grand Rapids man was riding with a group of motorcyclists when he and another crashed into two vehicles.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — A man is dead after his motorcycle crashed into two cars on Fulton Street Tuesday afternoon, the Grand Rapids Police Department says.

The crash happened around 4 p.m. on East Fulton, near Jefferson Avenue SE.

Police say a group of three motorcycles were riding on Fulton when two of them hit a van, then another vehicle.

One of the motorcyclists, now identified as 31-year-old Grand Rapids man Wade Freeman, died from his injuries.

Three people in the van and the other motorcyclist that crashed were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Fulton Street was closed in both directions for around 3.5 hours while crews cleaned up.

Police Chief Eric Winstrom told 13 ON YOUR SIDE multiple calls were placed to emergency services before the crash, saying the group was driving recklessly and at extreme speeds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Traffic Unit at (616) 456-3771.

