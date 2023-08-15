30-year-old motorcyclist dead after crash in Plainfield Twp.

The motorcycle hit a Jeep heading into Pine Island Elementary School.

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Michigan — A man is dead after crashing his motorcycle in Plainfield Township Tuesday, the Kent County Sheriff's Office says.

The crash happened just before 6:30 p.m. on Pine Island Drive near Scott View Drive.

A 30-year-old man from Comstock Park was headed south on Pine Island when he hit a Jeep heading north into Pine Island Elementary.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Jeep was being driven by a 44-year-old Walker man with a 12-year-old in the passenger seat. They were both minorly injured.

Police are looking for more information on the crash. They believe a white mid-size SUV was traveling south and turned into Pine Island Elementary at the time of the crash, and would like to speak to those witnesses.

Anyone with information on the crash or the witness car is asked to contact KCSO Traffic Safety at (616)632-6239.

