Man dies after Kalamazoo shooting

Police say the man was found with multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to an area hospital, where he later died.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 33-year-old Kalamazoo man died Saturday night after suffering multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers from the Kalamazoo Police Department responded to reports of a shooting around 11:43 p.m. in the 3100 block of Whittier Drive. Police say the man was found with multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to an area hospital, where he later died.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-488-8911 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

