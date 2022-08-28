Man smashes front door, robs closed gas station in Ottawa Co.

Deputies say a man smashed the glass front door, entered the store and demanded money from the employee.

HOLLAND, Michigan — A suspect is on the loose after an early morning robbery in Ottawa County, the Sherriff's Office says.

The theft happened around 6:20 a.m. Sunday at the Mobile Mart Gas Station at 1140 Ottawa Beach Road.

The gas station was not open yet, but an employee was inside the store.

Deputies say a man smashed the glass front door, entered the store and demanded money from the employee.

After receiving an unknown amount of money, the man left. There were no injuries in the robbery, police say.

Deputies describe the suspect as a mid to late 20s Hispanic male, around 5'9 130 pounds, with a thin build. He has long black hair and a mustache.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office or Silent Observer at (877) 88 SILENT.

