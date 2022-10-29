Man stabbed at off-campus student living apartments in Allendale Twp.

No arrests have been made, but the Sheriff's Office says there is no threat to the public or the university at this time.

ALLENDALE CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man was stabbed early Saturday morning at an off-campus student living apartment complex near Grand Valley State University, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says.

Police say they received a call about a stabbing around 2:47 a.m. near the 48 West Apartments on 48th Avenue in Allendale Township.

When officers arrived, they learned the victim left the area in a car. Soon after, Butterworth Hospital called deputies to report that the man was at the hospital receiving treatment.

The man is in stable condition and his injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening, police say.

No arrests have been made, but the Sheriff's Office says there is no threat to the public or the university at this time.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office or Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT (745368) or mosotips.com.

