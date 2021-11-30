Meijer Gardens opens new Welcome Center to the public

It’s a large entry and gathering space that features horticultural displays and the new sculpture Utopia.

Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park announced Tuesday the completion of its new Welcome Center that includes the installation of a new piece called Utopia by Jaume Plensa.

The expansion project broke ground in 2017 and includes the Garden Pavilion. It’s a large entry and gathering space that features horticultural displays and the new sculpture Utopia. The sculpture is Plensa’s largest indoor work to date.

“With Utopia, I wanted to set out to transform an expansive space into a single piece,” said Jaume Plensa. “I wanted to do something unforgettable for the Gardens. I wanted to create something that seemed invisible, but with 400 tons of marble, which I know it seems like a contradiction. I spend my life trying to work through that duality, that poetry.”

The new installments are part of a larger, $115 million project called Welcoming the World: Honoring a Legacy of Love. The project includes the following:

The new 69,000-square-foot Welcome Center, designed to be LEED certified.

The new 20,000-square foot Covenant Learning Center, designed to be LEED certified.

The new Peter C. and Emajean Cook Transportation Center.

An expanded and upgraded Frederik Meijer Gardens Amphitheater.

The new Frey Foundation Entry Plaza.

A reimagined and expanded BISSELL Corridor.

The new outdoor Meijer-Shedleski Picnic Pavilion.

The new Stuart and Barbara Padnos Rooftop Sculpture Garden.

Expanded and accessible parking and urban gardens.

All elements of the project are expected to be completed in June 2022.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.