Michigan Senate OKs tying restaurant limits to virus metrics

Michigan bars and restaurants are at 50% occupancy under a state health order

LANSING, Mich. — The Republican-led Michigan Senate has voted in favor of legislation that would automatically tie restaurant capacity limits to COVID-19 testing positivity or hospitalization rates.

Democrats opposed the bill Thursday. Michigan bars and restaurants are at 50% occupancy under a state health order. Under the legislation, there could be no restrictions on indoor dining capacity if the statewide positivity rate or the percentage of hospital beds used to treat coronavirus patients was under 3% for at least seven straight days.

The positivity rate was 9.8% Wednesday, amid a resurgence of the virus.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.