COPEMISH, Mich. — Police say a knife-wielding man who forced his way into a couple's northern Michigan home and threatened them with the weapon was fatally shot by one of the homeowners following a struggle.
Michigan State Police said 29-year-old Nathan Reed of Copemish died Sunday afternoon at the shooting scene in a home in the Manistee County city.
Troopers from the Cadillac post said that after Reed entered the home a physical struggle ensued during which one of the home's occupants retrieved a firearm and shot him.
The home's female resident was treated at the scene for a minor head injury.
More from 13 ON YOUR SIDE:
- Grand Rapids woman injured after turning into path of oncoming traffic
- A mother and her 2 kids injured in semi crash in Olive Township
- Husband and wife accused of filling son's prescriptions after he died
RELATED VIDEO:
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.