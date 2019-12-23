OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A 68-year-old Grand Rapids woman was hurt Monday morning in a crash in Georgetown Township.

According to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office, it happened just before 10:45 a.m. at the intersection of Baldwin Street and 28th Avenue.

The sheriff's office says the Grand Rapids woman was driving a 2007 Chrysler west on Baldwin Street at 28th Avenue. She intended on turning left to go south on 28th Avenue since her light was flashing yellow.

A second vehicle, a 2016 Chevrolet Suburban driven by a 24-year-old Hudsonville woman, was going east on Baldwin. She had a green light.

Deputies say the Grand Rapids woman turned onto 28th Avenue into the path of the Hudsonville woman, colliding into her vehicle. The Grand Rapids woman sustained some injuries and was taken to the Zeeland Community Hospital by an ambulance. The Hudsonville woman was not injured in the incident.

