MICHIGAN, USA — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the state of Michigan are working together with CVS to provide hundreds of drive-through testing for COVID-19 patients.

The partnership is opening a new facility in Dearborn. Testing will be done in the parking lot of the Henry Ford Centennial Library, 16301 Michigan Ave., at no cost to eligible Michiganders. A doctor’s referral is not required.

The site will test 500-750 residents daily who are experiencing certain COVID-19-related symptoms.

RELATED: Rite Aid brings COVID-19 testing sites to Michigan, 1 in Kentwood

“We need COVID-19 testing now more than ever to get an accurate count of infections to help us continue flattening the curve of this unprecedented pandemic in every corner of our state,” Whitmer said.

A lack of virus testing supplies is one of the issues Whitmer said was delaying the reopening of the economy in Michigan.

Drive-through testing is available by appointment seven days a week. Residents are required to be pre-screened and register for a test at cvs.com/minuteclinic/covid-19-testing.

Patients are required to stay in their vehicles at the testing site. The testing process takes about 30 minutes from the collection of the swab to the delivery of results.

RELATED STORIES:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.