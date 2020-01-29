LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer is expected to deliver her much anticipated State of the State address Wednesday evening.

After a year of tense battles in Lansing, Whitmer is expected to talk specifically about what she considers accomplishments of her administration, so far and highlight her priorities for 2020.

One thing everyone will be looking for is what she has to say about her promises to finally fix Michigan's roads. Whitmer ran for office on the promise of "fixing the damn roads," and spent the first year in her office getting nowhere.

Last year, Republicans rejected her proposed 45-cent gas tax hike. Many Lansing insiders say, tonight, the governor will be talking about exploring a new direction for road funding.

Another topic expected that will come up in the State of the State address are Michigan jails. This week Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist, has been making the rounds talking about the state's Jail Reform Task Force and recommendations presented to lawmakers.

Right now, Michigan leads many states with efforts to overhaul the criminal justice system. But, Michigan also has one of the highest incarceration rates in the country.

The governor's office hasn't indicated plans to discuss lakeshore erosion, but many living and working along Lake Michigan are hoping that she will.

Last month, state lawmakers urged the governor to declare a state of emergency for the enter Lake Michigan shoreline due to severe beach erosion and the situation it still dire.

The State of the State address will take place at 7 p.m at the Michigan State Capitol building in Lansing. There will be a live stream available here. There will also be an American Sign Language stream available.

The State of the State address comes just a few days before President Donald Trump's State of the Union address on Feb. 4. On Friday, Whitmer was chosen by the House to deliver the Democratic response to the president's address.

Michigan is expected to be a battleground state for the 2020 presidential election. President Trump won the state in 2020 by a less than a 1% margin. Trump was the first Republican candidate to win Michigan since George H.W. Bush in 1988.

