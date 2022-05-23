Police looking for missing 14-year-old in Grand Rapids Twp.

Annabel Pratt, 14, was last seen wearing a black and blue plaid shirt, black leggings and black boots.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police are searching for a 14-year-old girl, Annabel Pratt, who is missing and endangered.

Annabel was last seen in the area of Forest Hills Avenue and Cascade Road running southbound. She was wearing a black and blue plaid shirt, black leggings and black boots.

Annabel is from Allegan County and is not familiar with the area where she was last seen.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact 911.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.