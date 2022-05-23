x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Police looking for missing 14-year-old in Grand Rapids Twp.

Annabel Pratt, 14, was last seen wearing a black and blue plaid shirt, black leggings and black boots.
Credit: Kent County Sheriff's Office
Annabel Pratt, 14, from Grand Rapids Township.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police are searching for a 14-year-old girl, Annabel Pratt, who is missing and endangered. 

Annabel was last seen in the area of Forest Hills Avenue and Cascade Road running southbound. She was wearing a black and blue plaid shirt, black leggings and black boots.

Annabel is from Allegan County and is not familiar with the area where she was last seen.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact 911.

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

More Videos

In Other News

Picking up the pieces: Community rallies around Gaylord after devastating tornado