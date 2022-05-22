Muskegon man shot in park, investigation underway

Witnesses say a disturbance turned into a shooting at the park. Police believe it was not a random act and have not arrested any suspects yet.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A man is hospitalized after a shooting in Muskegon on Sunday, police say.

Around 5 p.m., officers were sent to at Smith Ryerson Park, located at 550 Wood Street, with reports of a shooting.

At the scene, police found evidence that a shooting had occurred. They later located a 44-year-old Muskegon man at Trinity Health Hospital with injuries.

The man's injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening and he is expected to make a full recovery.

Witnesses say a disturbance turned into a shooting at the park. Police believe it was not a random act and have not arrested any suspects yet.

An investigation is ongoing by the Muskegon Police Department. Anyone with information is asked to call the Muskegon Police Department at 231-724-6750 or Silent Observer at 231-722-7463.

