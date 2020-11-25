For the Love | Feel Good Foodie's favorite Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Bread

This classic fall recipe is as easy as it is tasty!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — 2020 has had it's share of challenges, so 13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings is launching a new series dedicated to all things fun!

It's called For the Love. Each week, we'll feature cooking demonstrations by some of West Michigan's most beloved content creators, food bloggers, and cookbook writers.

This week we're sharing an easy and delicious recipe for Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Bread. It was created by Yumna Jawad of Feel Good Foodie.

"This is the best pumpkin bread I’ve tasted and the good news is it’s very easy to make, super moist, and has that impeccable pumpkin flavor that everyone loves," Yumna said.

Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Bread

INGREDIENTS

1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

2 large eggs room temperature

1 cup granulated sugar

1 cup pumpkin canned

1/2 cup grapeseed oil

3/4 cup applesauce

3/4 cup semisweet chocolate chips

INSTRUCTIONS

Preheat the oven to 350°F. Grease a 9×5-inch loaf pan or coat with nonstick spray. Set aside. Whisk the flour, cinnamon, salt and baking soda in a large bowl. Beat the eggs, sugar, pumpkin, oil and applesauce in another large bowl. Pour the dry ingredients into wet ingredients and mix until just combined. Fold in chocolate chips. Pour the batter into the prepared baking pan and bake for 60-65 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Loosely cover the bread with aluminum foil after 30 minutes to prevent the top and sides from getting too brown. Remove from the oven and allow the bread to cool completely in the pan set on a wire rack.

