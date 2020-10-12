Pandemic Parenting: An electronics-free Christmas gift guide

With virtual learning, screen time is at an all time high. Here's a list of items kids will love -- without any screens included.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Due to COVID-19 and virtual learning, kids are spending more time on their devices than likely ever before. So this Christmas, give them a break from their screens with some active gifts they will really enjoy and even benefit from.

Child psychologist Dr. Nicole Beurkens offered up several suggestions for games and toys that don't involve screens or devices.

"Once kids get past the preschool ages it can be more challenging to think of gifts that don’t involve electronic devices. This year especially it’s important to give children gifts that support their learning and health, and don’t add to the already large amounts of time they are spending in front of screens," said Dr. Beurkens.

Here are some of the great options Beurkens mention, as well as they suggested ages. They are device-free and support learning, growth, and development in all areas:

Magna Tab – 3+

Spot It! – 5+

Rush Hour –6+

Snap Circuits – 6+

Craft Kits – 3+

Aroma Dough – 4+

Indoor Swing – 2+

Foam Pogo Jumper – 4+

Dart Board – 10+

Magazine Subscription – 5+

