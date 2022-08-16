Motorcyclist seriously injured after Amazon driver turns without signal in front of bike

The motorcyclist was airlifted to Spectrum Butterworth with injuries that police are calling 'serious.'

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A man is seriously injured after a crash with a van in Ottawa County, the Sheriff's Office reports.

Police say the crash was around 3:50 p.m. in the area of Ottawa Beach Road near Forest Hills Drive in Park Township.

A 64-year-old man from Hudsonville was driving his motorcycle east on Ottawa Beach Road, nearing Forest Hills Drive, when an Amazon truck turned without using their signal in front of his bike.

The biker was airlifted to Spectrum Butterworth with injuries that police are calling 'serious.'

The Sheriff's Office is still investigating the situation.

The road was closed for a period of time but has since reopened.

