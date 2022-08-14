x
Two seriously injured after rain causes head-on collision in Allendale Twp.

A driver began hydroplaning in the rain, crossed the median and struck another car head-on, seriously injuring a 24- and 25-year-old.
Credit: WZZM

ALLENDALE, Mich. — Two people are seriously injured after a crash caused by heavy rain in Allendale Township, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says.

The crash happened around 12:09 a.m. Sunday on northbound 48th Avenue, south of Pierce Street.

Police say a 24-year-old man from Clarkston was driving south on 48th Avenue when he began hydroplaning, lost control and crossed the median into the northbound lanes. He hit another car head-on, striking another 24-year-old man from Grand Rapids and a 25-year-old from Novi who were in a Honda.

The Honda's passengers are both seriously injured and were taken to Spectrum Hospital by ambulance. The Clarkston man was uninjured in the accident.

Northbound 48th Avenue was shut down for a period of time while police investigated, but it has since reopened.

    

