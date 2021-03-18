Police believe mother's boyfriend drove off with child in Van Buren County.

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — Michigan State Police has issued an endangered missing advisory for a 4-year-old boy who they believe was taken by his mother's boyfriend.

The boy is Xayden Bell, described as 4'3", 60 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, camo pants, and green Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle shoes that light up red.

Police believe Jacob Lee Murphy drove away with Bell in a dark gray 2008 Pontiac Grand Prix. They were last seen driving southbound on I-196 south of South Haven.

If you have any information, call 911 or the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office at 269-657-3101.

