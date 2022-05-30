88-year-old woman missing from Newaygo County

NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. — Michigan State Police have issued an alert for a missing woman out of Newaygo County.
Noriko Punches, 88, was last seen around E 16th Street and S Walnut Avenue in White Cloud around 5:30 p.m. Sunday. She is described as an Asian woman, 5 feet tall and about 105 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. Noriko was last seen wearing black sweatpants, a white t-shirt, a navy hooded shirt and black tennis shoes.
Police say Noriko has dementia and may be endangered. She walked away on a large rural plot owned by her family.
If you have information on Noriko's whereabouts, contact 911 or the Michigan State Police Hart Post at 231-689-5288.
