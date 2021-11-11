MSP searching for 24-year-old woman missing from Casnovia Twp.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michigan State Police troopers in Grand Rapids are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman.
Troopers say Brianna Grimm, 24, walked away from her home in Casnovia Twp. at 6:15 a.m. Her family is concerned for her wellbeing.
Grimm is describes as having brown hair and blue eyes. She is around 5’8” tall and weighs about 115 pounds.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the MSP Grand Rapids Post at 616-866-4411 or 911.
