MSP searching for 24-year-old woman missing from Casnovia Twp.

Troopers say Brianna Grimm, 24, walked away from her home in Casnovia Twp. at 6:15 a.m.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michigan State Police troopers in Grand Rapids are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman.

Troopers say Brianna Grimm, 24, walked away from her home in Casnovia Twp. at 6:15 a.m. Her family is concerned for her wellbeing.

Grand Rapids troopers are asking for your assistance in locating BRIANNA GRIMM, age 24. She walked away from her home in Casnovia Twp. at 6:15 AM and her family is concerned for her well-being. She is 5'8, 115 lbs., brown hair and blue eyes. Anyone with information on her pic.twitter.com/PXD4FPVDjG — @MSPWestMI (@mspwestmi) November 11, 2021

Grimm is describes as having brown hair and blue eyes. She is around 5’8” tall and weighs about 115 pounds.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the MSP Grand Rapids Post at 616-866-4411 or 911.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.