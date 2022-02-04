Beach parking passes now available for Muskegon residents

Muskegon city residents can request their two free parking passes at City Hall.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — It's time for Muskegon residents to pick up their two free beach parking passes at the Muskegon Police Department at City Hall at 980 Jefferson Street or the city's treasury office at 933 Terrace Street.

The free annual passes are only for residents living within city households.

In 2021, the cost of a season parking pass for non-residents was $20.

The passes could take up to six weeks to arrive by mail if the request is made on the city’s Facebook page or website.

If city residents make the request after April 30 only one free pass per household will be issued.

The passes apply to parking at Pere Marquette Beach, Harbour Towne Beach, Kruse Park and Margaret Drake Elliott Park and city boat launches.

Paid parking at the beaches is enforced beginning May 15 through Sept. 15 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week at Pere Marquette, Lake Michigan, Margaret Drake Elliott and Kruse Parks on Lake Michigan and Harbour Towne Park on Muskegon Lake. The 2021 prices for non-residents are $7 daily Monday-Thursday and $10 Friday-Sunday.

The annual stickers should be affixed to the driver’s side front windshield.

Residents can request the passes on the city's Facebook page or website. For questions, please call 231-724-6963.

