1 killed in Muskegon Heights house fire

Arson or other methods of foul play are not believed to be involved.

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — One body was found dead after a home fire Saturday morning, says the Muskegon Heights Fire Department.

The department says that fire crews were sent to Hoyt Street near East Broadway Avenue on Nov. 12 around 11:30 a.m. after receiving reports of a house being on fire.

They also heard that someone may have been inside.

Authorities say they found the badly body after taking an hour to get the fire under control, as 80% of the home was engulfed in flames and smoke could be seen from multiple blocks away.

Due to the size of the fire and location, Norton Shores and Muskegon Fire were also called for assistance as they too attempted to protect neighboring homes.

They believe the victim is a resident of the house, and that there was no evidence of arson or other foul play involved.

The Muskegon Heights Fire Department says it is waiting for friends and family to identify the victim, and will then make a decision to release the name to the public or not.

