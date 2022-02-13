Support Local Sunday: Muskegon Market & Mercantile

This Muskegon business features mostly handmade and Michigan-made products.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A Muskegon business that’s only been operating for about four years is ready to expand to a larger space.

Despite the challenges caused by the pandemic, this local small business is thriving thanks to the community.

After working the arts and crafts show circuit for a few years, Penny Cook and Pattie Haiker decided it was time to start their own business.

“One day we just ran into each other and started talking about having our own store so we can have a footprint in the Muskegon area because there wasn't one at the time for local crafters to be able to sell their wares all the time every day," Cook said.

Their store, Muskegon Market and Mercantile, started out in just 1,000 square feet. It has now grown into a 4,000 square foot location on Sherman Boulevard, and the owners are getting ready to bust through a wall into another 3,000 square feet.

“We just look at each other and say, is this real, we can't believe it. And all of our vendors here, we treat them like family, we want everybody to succeed," Cook said.

Inside, you’ll find mostly handmade goods from more than 70 crafters. About 90% are Michigan artisans.

“We have reasonable prices, and for every purchase that you make supporting a local family, so it could be your neighbor, it could be your friend, it could be your pastor, a teacher," Cook said.

From home décor to pet products and clothing, there’s something for everyone.

“There's so much to see. It is every time you walk in here, it just has a vibe to it, where you walk in and you smile," Cook said.

During the onset of the pandemic when stores had to shut down, the outlook for many businesses was bleak. But thanks to support from the community, this local favorite pulled through.

“Because of the pandemic, we feel that it pushed everybody to start looking and shopping local and not to take local businesses for granted.”

With their decision to start a small business reaffirmed and plans for bigger things in the future, Muskegon Market and Mercantile are headed in the right direction.

The store expansion is expected to be completed in March.

