2 remain hospitalized following fire at a men's shelter in Muskegon

The Muskegon Professional Firefighters Union says it was a structural fire that made its way to the first floor.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Two people are hospitalized after a fire broke out in the basement of Muskegon's Open Gates of Grace Church.

It happened around 9:45am Saturday near the intersection of Terrace Street and Irwin Avenue, according to Muskegon Fire Department's Deputy Director Jay Paulson.

Multiple fire departments were called in to assist in fighting the fire including Muskegon Heights, North Muskegon, Muskegon Township, and Norton Shores.

The church is believed to have been turned into a boarding house, according to the Muskegon Professional Firefighters Union.

We're told the fire was believed to have started in a tenant's room in the basement causing everyone to be evacuated.

Paulson says the conditions of the two hospitalized remains unknown.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

It's unclear at this time how long crews will stay at the scene.

